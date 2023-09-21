Jets OC makes surprising admission about Micah Parsons

New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett made a somewhat surprising admission about the team’s failed game plan Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hackett said the Jets had sought to play quickly in an effort to neutralize the Cowboys’ pass rush, particularly Micah Parsons. He then made a surprising admission: the Jets “underestimated” how quick Parsons is, rendering the plan useless.

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett says team knew Cowboys rusher Micah Parsons would be a problem but hoped quick game could help neutralize pass rush. "We underestimated his speed on the quick game," Hackett tells us. "He is spectacular." pic.twitter.com/RnnZqQByzA — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 21, 2023

“We underestimated his speed on the quick game,” Hackett said. “He is spectacular.”

That is not quite the sort of admission one would want to be making, though it may serve as a warning to other teams. Then again, few would underestimate Parsons at this point considering how disruptive the Cowboys star consistently is.

Hackett got crushed by one rival coach over his Denver Broncos tenure. Fair or not, this is not exactly going to put him in a better light.