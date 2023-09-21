 Skip to main content
Jets OC makes surprising admission about Micah Parsons

September 21, 2023
by Grey Papke
Nathaniel Hackett on the sideline

Dec 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett made a somewhat surprising admission about the team’s failed game plan Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hackett said the Jets had sought to play quickly in an effort to neutralize the Cowboys’ pass rush, particularly Micah Parsons. He then made a surprising admission: the Jets “underestimated” how quick Parsons is, rendering the plan useless.

“We underestimated his speed on the quick game,” Hackett said. “He is spectacular.”

That is not quite the sort of admission one would want to be making, though it may serve as a warning to other teams. Then again, few would underestimate Parsons at this point considering how disruptive the Cowboys star consistently is.

Hackett got crushed by one rival coach over his Denver Broncos tenure. Fair or not, this is not exactly going to put him in a better light.

Micah ParsonsNathaniel HackettNew York Jets
