Nathaniel Hackett gets OC interview with AFC team

Nathaniel Hackett was unable to make it through a full season as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, but he appears to be in the running for a new NFL job.

Hackett on Wednesday interviewed with the New York Jets for their offensive coordinator vacancy, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports.

The Jets are looking to overhaul their offense after they fired former OC Mike LaFleur. They ranked 29th in the NFL in points and 25th in yards this season. Despite that, they insist they remain committed to developing Zach Wilson, so they are likely looking for a new offensive coach who they feel can work with the former BYU star.

Hackett has extensive experience as an offensive coordinator. He was the OC of the Green Bay Packers for three seasons from 2019-2021 before the Broncos hired him. He served in the same role with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills prior to that.

Though he went just 4-11 in his lone disastrous season with the Broncos, Hackett built a name for himself as a respected offensive coach. The 43-year-old should get another shot at some point, even if it is not with the Jets.