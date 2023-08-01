Nathaniel Hackett responds to criticism from Sean Payton

A lot of people have spoken on Nathaniel Hackett’s behalf since Sean Payton ripped the former Denver Broncos coach in a recent interview, and Hackett himself has finally shared his thoughts.

Hackett spoke with reporters on Tuesday about the way Payton blasted him for the job Hackett did in Denver last season. The New York Jets offensive coordinator said Payton violated a “code” among coaches.

“We live in a glass house. We know that. We all live in different rooms. We’ve all got a key for it, and we know that,” Hackett said. “It’s one of those things that there’s a code and there’s a way things are done in that house. This past week is frustrating and it sucks, but we’re all susceptible to it. The things you do and mistakes you make cost you time on the field, costs you your job, all those things. I own all of that stuff. I’ve got no excuses.”

Hackett also called Payton’s comments “unfortunate” and said he was more surprised to hear them now rather than before Week 5, when the Broncos are set to host the Jets.

“I was probably more surprised that they happened now. I was definitely expecting them in Week 5, so I’m almost thankful that we got that out of the way,” Hackett joked.

Nathaniel Hackett responds to Sean Payton's comments: "There's a code and there's a way things are done in that house. This past week, it's frustrating and it sucks. We're all susceptible to it." pic.twitter.com/aYvMM4HtoB — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 1, 2023

In an interview with USA Today that was published last Thursday, Payton called Hackett’s coaching job last season “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.” Payton later expressed regret over the remarks and said he was acting more like the analyst he served as for FOX last season than the coach of a team.

The apology was not enough to stop Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers from defending Hackett and teeing off on Payton. Hackett also had a funny interaction with a fan at training camp who supported him, so you can understand why the coach is feeling the love.