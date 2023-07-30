 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 30, 2023

Nathaniel Hackett responded to fan’s anti-Sean Payton comment

July 30, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Nathaniel Hackett in sunglasses

Aug 20, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett enters the field before a pre-season game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Payton’s comments about Nathaniel Hackett have created quite the firestorm in New York Jets camp, and Hackett seems well aware of the fan support.

Payton, now coaching the Denver Broncos, unloaded on the job Hackett did in Denver last season, calling it one of the “worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.” While Hackett has not formally responded to Payton’s comments, he did seem to acknowledge them Sunday at Jets camp.

According to one attendee, when a fan yelled toward Hackett and called Payton a “scrub,” Hackett responded by raising his fist.

Payton apologized for his remarks, but the damage has been done, and the Jets are not particularly happy with those comments. There is no doubt that Hackett is aware of them, but probably isn’t terribly eager to address them. There’s not much to gain from it.

As for Hackett, he landed with the Jets as their new offensive coordinator. The fans have his back for now, but that won’t last if the New York offense gets off to a slow start.

Article Tags

Nathaniel HackettSean Payton
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus