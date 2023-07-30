Nathaniel Hackett responded to fan’s anti-Sean Payton comment

Sean Payton’s comments about Nathaniel Hackett have created quite the firestorm in New York Jets camp, and Hackett seems well aware of the fan support.

Payton, now coaching the Denver Broncos, unloaded on the job Hackett did in Denver last season, calling it one of the “worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.” While Hackett has not formally responded to Payton’s comments, he did seem to acknowledge them Sunday at Jets camp.

According to one attendee, when a fan yelled toward Hackett and called Payton a “scrub,” Hackett responded by raising his fist.

Nathaniel Hackett was walking around the field before practice just now. Fan shouted out "Sean Payton's a scrub!" Hackett threw his fist up#Jets — JetsTalk24/7 (@JetsTalk247) July 30, 2023

Payton apologized for his remarks, but the damage has been done, and the Jets are not particularly happy with those comments. There is no doubt that Hackett is aware of them, but probably isn’t terribly eager to address them. There’s not much to gain from it.

As for Hackett, he landed with the Jets as their new offensive coordinator. The fans have his back for now, but that won’t last if the New York offense gets off to a slow start.