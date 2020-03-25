Ndamukong Suh will re-sign with Buccaneers on one-year deal

Ndamukong Suh is staying in Tampa.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the veteran defensive tackle is staying with the Buccaneers on a one-year deal worth $8 million.

Suh may not be the force that he once was, but he remains a quality NFL defensive lineman. His 2.5 sacks last season were a career low, though he did score two defensive touchdowns.

There is obviously a lot of excitement about what may happen on the offensive side of the ball in Tampa next season. However, the defense was improving as the season went on, and it will be imperative to keep that momentum going into 2020. Retaining Suh should certainly help with that as the Bucs look to be playoff contenders with Tom Brady under center.