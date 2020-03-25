Bruce Arians has hilarious thought on being able to coach Tom Brady

Bruce Arians has coached several future Hall of Fame quarterbacks during his career, and he now has an opportunity to work with the greatest to ever play the position. As you might expect, Arians was in disbelief when he learned that became a reality.

In an interview with “The Dan Patrick Show” on Wednesday morning, Arians was asked what he would have said several years ago if someone told him he would one day coach Tom Brady. The coach had a hilarious response.

"What are you smoking and can you get me some?" – Bruce Arians on what he would have said if you told him a few years back, while retired, that he would be coaching Tom Brady. @dpshow — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) March 25, 2020

Arians came out of retirement to coach Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. His decision to return to coaching likely would have been a lot easier if he knew Brady was going to be his quarterback in 2020, so you can imagine how excited he must be.

The first request Brady made to Arians and the Bucs only solidified why the 42-year-old is a once-in-a-generation athlete. While Brady’s skills have undoubtedly declined in recent years, Arians has as good a chance as anyone to get the most out of him.