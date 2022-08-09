 Skip to main content
New name of Bengals stadium revealed

August 9, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Mike Brown at a press conference

Cincinnati Bengals team president Mike Brown answers questions during a press conference announcing Zac Taylor as the 10th head coach in Cincinnati Bengals team history, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Credit: Kareem Elgazzar

The Cincinnati Bengals will no longer be playing their home games at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals announced on Tuesday that they have officially reached a new naming rights agreement for their stadium. It is now known as Paycor Stadium.

Paycor is a human resources company that is headquartered in Cincinnati. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes, the company has been the official HR provider of the Bengals since 2018.

Prior to the new naming rights deal, the Bengals were one of only three NFL teams to play in a stadium that was not named after a corporate sponsor. The only two remaining are Lambeau Field in Green Bay and Soldier Field in Chicago.

Paul Brown Stadium opened in 2000 and was named after Bengals founder Paul Brown. Bengals president Mike Brown, Paul’s son, believes his father would have been in favor of the naming rights deal.

The rebranding for the Bengals’ home venue comes not long after one of their division rivals did the same.

