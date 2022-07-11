New name for Heinz Field reportedly revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not be playing their home games at Heinz Field this season, as the naming rights to the stadium have expired after more than two decades. A new name has reportedly been chosen, and it will take some getting used to.

Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan reports that Michigan-based insurance firm Acrisure has secured the naming rights to the Steelers’ stadium. The venue will now be called Acrisure Stadium.

Breaking: The ketchup bottles are coming down. Heinz Field will be renamed Acrisure Stadium. After the Michigan-based insurance brokerage firm. An official announcement could come as soon as Tuesday. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) July 11, 2022

There are certainly worse stadium and arena names. Steelers fans probably won’t like it, however.

Heinz Field opened in 2001. The Steelers have won two Super Bowls since that time. Fans have grown accustomed to seeing the giant ketchup bottles on either side of the stadium videoboard, so the rebranding will feel unnatural for many.

A lot of Steelers fans will probably to continue using the Heinz Field name for the forseeable future, even if it is not on the entrance of their team’s stadium.