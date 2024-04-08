 Skip to main content
New details emerge from T’Vondre Sweat’s DWI arrest

April 8, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
T'Vondre Sweat at a press conference

Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat (DL25) on the SiriusXM radio set at the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat was arrested over the weekend for driving while intoxicated, and some new details from the incident have emerged.

Jail records show that Sweat was booked into Travis County Jail in Austin, Texas, on Sunday afternoon and charged with DWI. According to a report from the Austin Police Department that was obtained by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the arrest came after Sweat was involved in a car accident.

Police say Sweat was the driver of an SUV that collided with a sedan at 4:41 a.m. Sunday morning on I-35. Sweat was arrested for DWI, while the other driver left the scene on foot.

The 22-year-old Sweat posted bond and resumed meeting with NFL teams on Monday, as he reportedly traveled to Tennessee for visit with the Titans.

Sweat was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year last season. He had 45 total tackles, 18 solo tackles and 2 sacks on the year while helping the Longhorns reach the College Football Playoff.

Sweat is widely considered to be one of the best interior defensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft. Most analysts have predicted that the 6-foot-4, 362-pound tackle will be drafted in either the second or third round. It is possible his arrest could negatively impact his stock.

