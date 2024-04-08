New details emerge from T’Vondre Sweat’s DWI arrest

Former Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat was arrested over the weekend for driving while intoxicated, and some new details from the incident have emerged.

Jail records show that Sweat was booked into Travis County Jail in Austin, Texas, on Sunday afternoon and charged with DWI. According to a report from the Austin Police Department that was obtained by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the arrest came after Sweat was involved in a car accident.

Police say Sweat was the driver of an SUV that collided with a sedan at 4:41 a.m. Sunday morning on I-35. Sweat was arrested for DWI, while the other driver left the scene on foot.

According to Austin police, Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat was arrested for DWI after officers responded to a crash between an SUV and a sedan at 4:41 a.m. Sunday on I-35. Sweat drove the SUV, while the driver of the sedan left on foot immediately after the crash. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) April 8, 2024

The 22-year-old Sweat posted bond and resumed meeting with NFL teams on Monday, as he reportedly traveled to Tennessee for visit with the Titans.

Texas DT T'Vondre Sweat is flying to Tennessee today for a visit with the #Titans and will visit the #Seahawks later this week.⁰

Sweat posted $3,000 bond after his Sunday arrest on suspicion of DWI. His pre-draft process — and a chance to explain the situation — continues. pic.twitter.com/HDF58WOozj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 8, 2024

Sweat was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year last season. He had 45 total tackles, 18 solo tackles and 2 sacks on the year while helping the Longhorns reach the College Football Playoff.

Sweat is widely considered to be one of the best interior defensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft. Most analysts have predicted that the 6-foot-4, 362-pound tackle will be drafted in either the second or third round. It is possible his arrest could negatively impact his stock.