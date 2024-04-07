Promising NFL Draft prospect arrested for DWI

One of the best defensive line prospects in the nation has been arrested just weeks before the NFL Draft.

Former Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat was arrested in Austin on Sunday and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to Travis County Jail records that were reviewed by KXAN. Sweat was booked at 2:12 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

No further details of the alleged incident were provided.

Sweat, 22, was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year last season. He had 45 total tackles, 18 solo tackles and 2 sacks on the year while helping the Longhorns reach the College Football Playoff.

Sweat is widely considered to be one of the best interior defensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft. Most analysts have predicted that the 6-foot-4, 362-pound tackle will be drafted in either the second or third round. It is possible his arrest could negatively impact his stock.