New Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addresses QB situation

Nick Sirianni’s most challenging task as Philadelphia Eagles head coach could be overseeing a quarterback competition, but he insists he is up to the task.

Sirianni was officially introduced as the Eagles’ new head coach on Friday. Naturally, he was asked questions about Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts. He praised both players and said naming a starter “hasn’t even crossed my mind.”

“We have two quarterbacks in Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts that are top notch,” Sirianni said, per ESPN’s Field Yates. “A lot of teams don’t have any. I’m excited to work with both of them.”

Sirianni also said he had a good conversation with Wentz, but he would not commit to the former No. 2 overall pick remaining with the Eagles.

“I can’t answer that.” – Nick Sirianni when asked if Carson Wentz will be back — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) January 29, 2021

It is probably safe to assume Wentz will be back. The Eagles reportedly reiterated to prospective head coaches during their search that they are committed to Wentz. There is also a belief that Doug Pederson was fired in part because his relationship with Wentz was strained.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a contract extension that included $107 million in guaranteed money prior to the 2019 season. You can understand why they don’t want to give up on that, and the feeling appears to be mutual.