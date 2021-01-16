Eagles appear committed to Carson Wentz

Despite a number of issues both on and off the field, it sounds like the Philadelphia Eagles are prepared to give Carson Wentz another shot at being the team’s quarterback.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Eagles are telling head coaching candidates in interviews that they believe in Wentz and would like him back in 2021. The Eagles had hoped to be talking to Wentz by now and discussing what it would take to get both sides in sync for 2021, but the coaching search has delayed those talks.

From @gmfb Weekend on the #Eagles maintaining during head coaching interviews they want Carson Wentz back next season. pic.twitter.com/1p4e5TO1QQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 16, 2021

Garofolo does note that the team’s next coach, whoever it may be, will have a significant say in Wentz’s future and how he is used.

This is interesting, as there had been some thought that either Wentz or the Eagles would seek out a move prior to the start of the 2021 season. The team’s coaching change appears to have altered that thinking significantly. Wentz is by no means guaranteed to return to the starting role ahead of Jalen Hurts, but it does appear that the team wants to give him a second chance under a new coach.