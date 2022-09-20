New favorite emerges for NFL Coach of the Year

Though he is only two games into his head coaching career, one NFL coach has already impressed oddsmakers.

Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released updated odds this week on NFL Coach of the Year after Week 2’s action. Most notably, a new favorite has emerged to win the award — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.

McDaniel is currently listed as a 4-1 favorite, ahead of Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni (5-1), New York Giants coach Brian Daboll (7-1), Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell (11-1), and Detroit coach Dan Campbell (12-1).

In the previous odds released by SportsBetting.ag (after Week 1 in the NFL), Daboll and O’Connell were the co-favorites at 7-1. After them, McDaniel and LA Chargers coach Brandon Staley were tied at 8-1 at the time.

McDaniel’s stock is on the rise after he led Miami to a thrilling come-from-behind victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Dolphins are now a perfect 2-0 on the season after a convincing 20-7 win over the division rival New England Patriots in Week 1.

Though Miami’s defense could still use some work, McDaniel’s offense has proven extremely potent, allowing QB Tua Tagovailoa and star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to put up video game numbers. On top of McDaniel’s ability as a tactician, the first-year head coach has been impressing in other ways as well.