Tyreek Hill has hilarious quote about Dolphins going for it on 4th down

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is very, very impressed with his new head coach.

Mike McDaniel notched his first career victory as a head coach when the Dolphins made easy work of the New England Patriots on Sunday. Miami took a 17-0 lead into the half after McDaniel decided to go for it on 4th-and-7 from around midfield. Tua Tagovailoa completed a pass over the middle to Jaylen Waddle, who broke free and scampered into the end zone.

After the Dolphins’ 20-7 win, Hill was asked for his thoughts on McDaniel’s decision to go for it in that situation. He had a hilarious response.

Tyreek Hill on going for it on 4th and 8 and converting on the Waddle TD: “Coach McDaniel gonna need a wheel barrow to carry his nuts around. Big cojones” #Dolphins — Andre Fernandez (@FernandezAndreC) September 11, 2022

Hill led the Dolphins with eight catches for 94 yards. McDaniel clearly made it a point to get him the ball, which is a strategy that was proven to work when Hill was with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill spent much of the offseason heaping insane amounts of praise on Tagovailoa. It sounds like he has that same level of respect for McDaniel.