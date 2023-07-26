New NFL rule could derail Tom Brady’s plan to buy stake in Raiders?

Tom Brady reached an agreement earlier this year to purchase a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, but a new rule that was passed by NFL owners could have a major impact on that deal.

During a special meeting last week to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris, the NFL adopted a rule that prohibits players or other team employees from being able to have equity in teams. The league cited several reasons for implementing the rule, including potential salary-cap complications and more.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Wednesday that Raiders owner Mark Davis animatedly expressed his opposition to the new rule during the meeting. Davis explained that he had already agreed to employ Brady as part of the recent deal for Brady to purchase a stake in the Raiders. The rule still passed.

What that means is if Brady wants to own a piece of the Raiders, he cannot be employed by the team in any capacity. He would not be able to work in an official front-office role or play for Las Vegas, though the 45-year-old insists the latter is not in his plans.

It was unclear whether Brady planned to have a role in football operations with the Raiders, but the new rule may complicate his agreement with Davis.