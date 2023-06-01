Tom Brady responds to juicy Raiders rumor

Tom Brady is on the verge of becoming a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion says any rumors of him coming out of retirement for a second time are bogus.

Brady’s deal to become a part-owner of the Raiders needs to be formally approved by the other team owners by at least a 75-percent vote (at least 24 of 32 owners would have to vote yes). If he wanted to also play quarterback for the team, a separate proposal would need to be submitted and also require a 75 percent approval.

TMZ Sports ignited a new wave of speculation on Wednesday with a story that claimed “it doesn’t feel like there’d be much opposition” to Brady being a player and part-owner in Las Vegas.

But that is not going to happen, according to Brady. The 45-year-old told Robin Lundberg of SI Now that he is “certain I’m not playing again.”

Tom Brady is not coming back, from Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/1DrYsyfAkl — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) June 1, 2023

“I’m certain I’m not playing again,” Brady said. “I’ve tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that because I’ve already told people that lots of times, but I’m looking forward to my broadcasting job at FOX next year. I’m looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders, and we’re in the process of that along with the other different things that I’m a part of professionally and in my personal life.”

The Brady rumors ramped up again recently when it was revealed that Jimmy Garoppolo, who signed with the Raiders this offseason, underwent foot surgery in March. The Raiders discovered some issues during the quarterback’s physical and reworked his contract to give themselves the ability to cut him due to the foot issue.

Brady briefly retired last offseason only to return a month later. That is why many people remain unconvinced that he has ruled out playing again. The report about Brady’s plan with the Miami Dolphins last year has kept the rumor mill churning, too. Despite all that, Brady insists he is done playing.