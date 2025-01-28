Two new QBs added to Pro Bowl as replacements

Two new quarterbacks were added to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday as replacements.

Both Drake Maye and Russell Wilson are headed to the Pro Bowl. They will be replacing Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, who won’t be making the trip to Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Maye is making it in his rookie season with the New England Patriots.

First year, first Pro Bowl ✅@DrakeMaye2 is heading to the #ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/2KHbCHa1XF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 28, 2025

This is Wilson’s 10th time making the Pro Bowl.

Jackson, Allen and Joe Burrow were initially the three AFC quarterbacks to make it. Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals did not make the playoffs, while Allen’s Buffalo Bills just lost in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens lost to the Bills in the Divisional Round the week before.

If you’re wondering why Maye and Wilson were added over other possible AFC players, it’s likely due to availability; the league needs players who will be able to attend the Pro Bowl events.