Giants LB has amazing explanation for his failed PED test

The NFL announced on Friday that New York Giants linebacker Justin Hilliard had been suspended two games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

“Justin Hilliard of the New York Giants has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances,” an NFL spokesman said in a release.

“Hilliard is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Giants’ active roster on Monday, Sept. 19, following the team’s Week 2 game vs. Carolina.”

Shortly after word of the suspension reached social media, Hilliard appeared on Twitter with the typical post-suspension explanation. He blamed the failed test on a pill mix-up.

NFL's zero-tolerance policy, and I take full

responsibility for having a banned substance in my body. — Justin Hilliard (@JHilliard47) June 17, 2022

The 25-year-old Hilliard originally signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2021. He was waived as a part of final cuts and promptly claimed by the Giants.

Hilliard appeared in just two games for the Giants before being placed on IR in October with an ankle injury.