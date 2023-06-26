Report: 1 team expects to be chosen for ‘Hard Knocks’

The NFL will likely have to pick a team to feature on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” this year with no one willing to step up voluntarily. One team appears most likely to get picked, and they know it, too.

The New York Jets are “bracing” to be selected for “Hard Knocks,” according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. The Jets have made it clear both publicly and privately that they do not want to be on the show, but as one of the four teams eligible to be made to do it by the league, they are the likely choice.

The NFL typically tries to avoid forcing teams to do the show, but may not have a choice this year. The Jets have not made any secret of their desire to avoid selection, but thus far, the league has not been able to find anyone else willing to accept the assignment.

The Jets would be a tough team to pass up from the NFL’s perspective. The addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes them one of the most compelling teams in the league. They may not want it, but it is tough to envision the league going with anyone else if it comes down to their choice.