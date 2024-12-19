Jets interview unique candidate for GM job

The New York Jets on Thursday spoke to a somewhat unorthodox candidate for their vacant general manager position.

The Jets announced that they have interviewed top Senior Bowl executive Jim Nagy for their GM role. Nagy is the executive director of the annual college showcase game, and is responsible for football and business operations.

Nagy does have plenty of NFL experience. He spent 18 years as a professional scout for the likes of the Packers, Patriots, and Seahawks, and was a part of four Super Bowl wins across those organizations. He has held his current position with the Senior Bowl since 2018.

At the moment, the Jets cannot speak to candidates who are under contract with another NFL team, which is part of why candidates like Nagy are getting a look. Plucking a GM from the Senior Bowl would be unusual, but it is not as if Nagy lacks scouting experience.

Nagy is the third candidate to speak to the Jets about being Joe Douglas’ replacement. The team’s other interviews have been with former NFL GMs who have been successful with other teams, but are currently unemployed.