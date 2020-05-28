Newspaper goes viral for its Robert Kraft headline

One newspaper went viral on Thursday for its Robert Kraft headline.

The Baltimore Sun published an article about Kraft’s comments regarding optimism for an NFL season being played.

“We’re preparing to hopefully play football this fall,” the New England Patriots owner told Sean Hannity during an interview on Tuesday.

The Sun then went and headlined the article “Robert Kraft sees a happy ending for the NFL.”

Robert Kraft sees a happy ending for the NFL https://t.co/Ol982i9YZA — Baltimore Sun Sports (@BaltSunSports) May 28, 2020

Folks on Twitter loved it.

Give this headline writer a raise. https://t.co/lXDs5VBiqH — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) May 28, 2020

will he pay for it though? https://t.co/UbbfAAOPfM — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) May 28, 2020

Headline of the year. https://t.co/GrxoJxmKi8 — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) May 28, 2020

The headline, of course, is an allusion to Kraft being busted paying for a sexual act at a massage parlor. Well played by The Sun.