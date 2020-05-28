pixel 1
Thursday, May 28, 2020

Newspaper goes viral for its Robert Kraft headline

May 28, 2020
by Larry Brown

Robert Kraft

One newspaper went viral on Thursday for its Robert Kraft headline.

The Baltimore Sun published an article about Kraft’s comments regarding optimism for an NFL season being played.

“We’re preparing to hopefully play football this fall,” the New England Patriots owner told Sean Hannity during an interview on Tuesday.

The Sun then went and headlined the article “Robert Kraft sees a happy ending for the NFL.”

Folks on Twitter loved it.

The headline, of course, is an allusion to Kraft being busted paying for a sexual act at a massage parlor. Well played by The Sun.

