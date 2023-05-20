NFL agent responds to claims he tried to bribe GMs during draft

Shortly after the 2023 NFL Draft, the NFLPA opened an investigation into agent David Canter for allegedly offering bribes to general managers.

ESPN reported that Canter had been accused of offering GMs the use of his various vacation properties if they drafted his clients. Canter’s attorney quickly denied any wrongdoing.

On Friday, Canter’s attorney, Mitchell Schuster of Meister Seelig & Fein, released a full public statement claiming that the bribes were merely banter and not meant to be taken seriously.

“It has been publicly reported that the NFLPA is investigating David Canter for so-called ‘bribery’ attempts during the NFL draft,” Schuster said in a statement shared by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. “Although we preferred to address this matter in a private fashion, the leak of the NFLPA’s investigation has compelled us to publicly respond.

“The communications that are the subject of the investigation were no more than playful banter by Mr. Canter with industry colleagues, who interpreted them to be made in jest, as any reasonable person would. It is unfortunate that Mr. Canter must not defend his reputation, both in the court of public opinion and within the confines of the NFLPA’s disciplinary committee.”

At least three general managers claim to have been bribed by Canter, who has a record of prior discipline.

Thus far, the NFL has declined to comment but it’s clearly a situation that requires resolution. The “it was just a joke” defense isn’t going to hold much water with alleged evidence of text messages complete with links to the vacation and investment properties Canter was supposedly offering.