NFL assistant is reportedly a candidate for Michigan DC job

February 4, 2024
by Grey Papke
Michigan Block M

Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Friday, April 3, 2020. Photo Credit: Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

A veteran NFL assistant coach is reportedly a candidate for the defensive coordinator job at Michigan.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen is a serious candidate for the Michigan defensive coordinator job, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. The Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders are also interested in Cullen as a potential defensive coordinator option.

Cullen has a wealth of coaching experience at both the college and pro levels, as he has been coaching for over three decades. Much of that experience is as a defensive line coach, though he did serve as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defensive coordinator in 2021.

New Michigan coach Sherrone Moore is assembling his staff, with the defensive coordinator vacancy perhaps the most important. He needs a replacement for Jesse Minter, who is following Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers after winning plaudits for his work with the Wolverines.

Joe Cullen, Michigan Football
