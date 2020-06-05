Report: Many NFL coaches won’t return to facilities until training camp

The NFL officially gave coaching staffs the green light to return to their team facilities beginning on Friday, but not all coaches across the league are planning to take advantage of the clearance.

Many coaches live nowhere near where their team facilities are located and are not planning to return to their offices until training camp, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

NFL coaches are allowed to return to their training facilities today, though hardly all will. Many are not in proximity to their team’s training facilities and are eyeing a training-camp return. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 5, 2020

The NFL has yet to announce a date for players to return, so there probably isn’t much coaching staffs could do at their facilities that they could not do at home and by utilizing virtual meetings. Once practices can resume, it will then become more necessary to report to training facilities.

As of now, teams are only permitted to have a maximum of 100 employees at their facility at a time. Reports have indicated that it may still be a while before players are told they can also return to training facilities, so some coaches may choose to wait until everyone is cleared.