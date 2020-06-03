Report: NFL players not expected to return to facilities until training camp

The NFL is hoping to have all of its team facilities open in the very near future, but it may be several more weeks before players start showing up for organized practices.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that NFL players are not expected to show up to their teams’ training facilities until training camp begins. It’s unclear when that might be, but it won’t be until July if the NFL sticks to its usual offseason schedule.

There’s no official announcement, and discussions are ongoing, but multiple people expect that the next time NFL players show up at teams’ training facilities will be for training camp, whenever that begins, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 3, 2020

A recent report claimed teams could be ready to begin full-squad minicamps by the middle of June, but that now sounds unlikely.

The NFL issued a memo to all 32 teams on Tuesday addressing what they can and cannot do during training camp. The memo did not say when training camp might begin, but it seemed like teams were getting close to being cleared to return. Perhaps the NFL wants to wait another month to be safe.