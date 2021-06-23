Could NFL Combine move out of Indianapolis?

The annual NFL Combine is becoming more and more of an event with each passing year, as the general public’s desire for football content combined with a glimpse at top NFL Draft prospects makes it more attractive for audiences. As a result, the league appears to be looking at a big change in where the event takes place.

As first reported by Mickey Shuey of the Indianapolis Business Journal, the NFL informed all 32 teams Wednesday that it would accept bids from franchises to host the combine starting in 2023. The move indicates that the league could be adopting a similar strategy that it has with the NFL Draft, which is hosted by a different franchise every year.

The NFL Combine’s traditional home is Indianapolis, where it has been held annually since 1987. Chris Gahl, the vice president of Indianapolis tourism agency Visit Indy, said the city plans to launch a “highly competitive, comprehensive bid” for multiple years of the event in order to try to keep the combine.

It will probably be harder to move the combine around than the NFL Draft. Logistics are important for the event, as is easy access to medical facilities for prospects. That said, something like this was inevitable. The event has become more TV-friendly with each passing year, and people want to see how top prospects stack up in terms of measurements. It’s no wonder the NFL sees the opportunity to make more money off it.