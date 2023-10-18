NFL makes major announcement about commissioner Roger Goodell

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has been working on a contract extension with team owners for quite some time, and the two sides have finally reached an agreement.

The NFL announced on Friday that Goodell has been signed to a 3-year extension. The new deal runs through March 2027.

An update on Roger Goodell’s contract. pic.twitter.com/bCUS4iUWoQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2023

That has been the expected outcome for several months. There were reports earlier this year that Goodell was close to a multi-year extension with the NFL, but the deal took a while to finalize.

Goodell, 64, last signed a 5-year extension in 2017. An NFL spokesperson announced at the time that the commissioner would step aside when the deal expired in 2024. Goodell has since helped finalized a new collective bargaining agreement and spearheaded negotiations for a media rights agreement worth more than $100 billion. The NFL also recently signed a multibillion-dollar deal with YouTube for its “Sunday Ticket” package.

The extension for Goodell is his fourth since he was elected commissioner in 2006.

The NFL has never been more profitable, so it makes sense that owners are not ready for a change at the top. There is also no clear successor in place for Goodell. When we hear reports about how much money Goodell has made over the past several years, it is hardly a surprise that he is in no rush to retire.