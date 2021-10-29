Roger Goodell reportedly made insane amount of money in two-year span

Roger Goodell’s truly unfathomable compensation packages have been the worst-kept secrets in sports for quite some time, but it sounds like the NFL commissioner managed to set new personal records over the past two years.

According to a report from Ken Belson of the New York Times, Goodell made roughly $128 million from the periods between 2019-20 and 2020-21. Roughly 90 percent of the money was in the form of bonuses, and much of it came after he “helped secure such favorable labor and media deals” for the NFL.

Goodell was paid $63,900,050 in each of the last two years, which reportedly makes him one of the five highest-paid CEOs in the world.

The NFL has secured several new television and media deals over the past two years. There is also a new collective bargaining agreement between the league and NFL Players Association. While Goodell has been criticized numerous times for his handling of player issues and investigations, he has presided over an extremely profitable stretch for the most popular sport in America.

Goodell gave up his salary at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, but he clearly managed to do just fine. We know from previous reports that he makes an astronomical amount of money. That isn’t going to change anytime soon.