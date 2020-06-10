Report: NFL could allow players to return to facilities next week

NFL coaches were given clearance to return to their team facilities last Friday, and players — albeit a limited number of them — could soon follow.

The NFL has been having discussions about letting players return to facilities as early as next week, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports. The tentative plan would be to allow 10-15 players per day to work out and train. Nothing has been finalized, however, and at least one general manager sounds skeptical it will happen.

while these are just discussions going on, I spoke with one GM just now who said “it won’t happen” https://t.co/lTVvcpRW1x — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 10, 2020

Earlier this week, the NFL issued a memo to all 32 teams outlining some health and safety protocols that will need to be followed when players are given the green light to return to work. Some of them seem like they will be a bit complicated when training camp rolls around, though no one is certain when that will be.

The NFL has essentially been taking a phased approach to reopening, and it seems to be dragging on longer than some expected. There was initially talk about minicamp beginning in June, but that now seems unlikely. Some coaches have chosen not to report to their team’s facility until players are cleared, anyway.