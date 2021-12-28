NFL COVID protocol change could allow Carson Wentz to play

A change to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols could have a huge impact on the Indianapolis Colts-Las Vegas Raiders game in Week 17.

The CDC released new guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday. Among the biggest changes is that those who test positive for COVID — vaccinated or unvaccinated — now only have to quarantine for five days if they are free of symptoms after that time. Previously, the minimum quarantine was 10 days. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL is expected to adopt those new guidelines and could reach an agreement with the NFL Players Association on Tuesday.

NFL and NFLPA are getting close to adopting the new CDC guidelines that would reduce the quarantine time to five days from 10 days for all players, including those who are unvaccinated. Agreement could be done today, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

Wentz landed on the COVID list on Tuesday. If he only needs to quarantine for five days, he could be cleared in time for Sunday if he has no symptoms.

That would be huge for the Colts, who can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Raiders. They still have a strong chance of making the postseason even if they lose, but the game is crucial for seeding in the AFC.

The Colts are reportedly exploring a big contingency plan with Wentz possibly out. If all goes well, they may not need it.

Photo: Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) drops back to pass in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports