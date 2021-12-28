Carson Wentz could miss crucial Colts game due to COVID

The Indianapolis Colts have a chance to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, but they may not have their starting quarterback for the game.

The Colts announced on Tuesday that they have placed Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Wentz is not vaccinated, so his availability could depend on whether he tested positive for COVID or was a close contact.

If Wentz tested positive, he will be out a minimum of 10 days. He could potentially be cleared after five days if he was only a close contact. If the latter scenario plays out, Wentz will be cleared to face the Raiders.

The Colts are 9-6 heading into Sunday’s game. Las Vegas is 8-7, so it goes without saying that the game has huge implications for the AFC playoff picture.

Indianpolis has won three straight games heading into Week 17. They showed they are legitimate contenders by beating tough opponents in the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals the past two weeks.

The Colts will still have a good chance to make the playoffs even if they lose to the Raiders, but the game could have a big impact on seeding. Rookie Sam Ehlinger would likely start if Wentz is not cleared.

Photo: Matt Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports