 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, September 26, 2023

NFL reportedly makes big decision on Mac Jones’ alleged cheap shot

September 26, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Mac Jones looks on

Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during a timeout against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones appeared to throw a cheap shot at New York Jets star Sauce Gardner on Sunday, but the act is not expected to result in a suspension.

Gardner told reporters after the Jets’ 15-10 loss to the Patriots that Jones hit him in the “private parts.” The star cornerback said Jones was “trying to prevent me from having kids in the future.” Gardner later shared a video that he said showed Jones hitting him in the groin.

Then on Monday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic shared another angle of the incident that was sent to the NFL league offices for review.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Jones likely will not be suspended. He could be fined, however.

None of the videos of the alleged cup check were all that clear. One thing that might work against Jones is that this is not the first time he has been accused of committing a dirty move. Either way, it sounds like he will be eligible to play when the Patriots travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in Week 4.

Article Tags

Mac JonesSauce Gardner
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus