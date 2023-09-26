NFL reportedly makes big decision on Mac Jones’ alleged cheap shot

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones appeared to throw a cheap shot at New York Jets star Sauce Gardner on Sunday, but the act is not expected to result in a suspension.

Gardner told reporters after the Jets’ 15-10 loss to the Patriots that Jones hit him in the “private parts.” The star cornerback said Jones was “trying to prevent me from having kids in the future.” Gardner later shared a video that he said showed Jones hitting him in the groin.

Then on Monday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic shared another angle of the incident that was sent to the NFL league offices for review.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner said after the game against the Patriots that Mac Jones hit him in the “private parts.”This video sent from a league source is a closer view. pic.twitter.com/UTayhuu6iB — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) September 25, 2023

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Jones likely will not be suspended. He could be fined, however.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones isn't expected to be suspended for allegedly cup-checking #Jets CB Sauce Gardner in Sunday's game. Jones said Monday nothing was intentional. The NFL reviews all plays and it's possible, though not certain, that Jones could be fined. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2023

None of the videos of the alleged cup check were all that clear. One thing that might work against Jones is that this is not the first time he has been accused of committing a dirty move. Either way, it sounds like he will be eligible to play when the Patriots travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in Week 4.