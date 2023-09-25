Sauce Gardner shares video evidence behind claim against Mac Jones

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner alleged that he was the victim of dirty play from New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Sunday. A day later, he produced some video to back up his case.

On Sunday, Gardner claimed that Jones hit him in the “private parts” at the end of a play during a scuffle. Video from the game did not clearly show the incident.

#Jets star CB Sauce Gardner said #Patritos Mac Jones hit him in his “private parts”, via @Connor_J_Hughes Said he had to “ice up” after Mac did it intentionally. “He’s trying to prevent me from having kids in the future.” pic.twitter.com/q9RcFrQuIvhttps://t.co/foVsBro0GM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 24, 2023

Gardner tried to rectify that on Monday, posting video that allegedly shows Jones bringing a knee up toward Gardner’s groin.

Posting this so I don’t get fined lol pic.twitter.com/2KjcAVTNsW — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) September 25, 2023

Jones certainly looks like he does something, but it is impossible to tell whether it is what Gardner is accusing him of. Still, the NFL will presumably look into it, though they will likely need better video evidence than this if they are going to take action.

Jones has garnered something of a reputation for being a dirty player, sometimes justifiably. The Jets are not going to give him the benefit of the doubt because of that.