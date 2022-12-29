 Skip to main content
Mac Jones responds to dirty player accusations

December 28, 2022
by Grey Papke
Mac Jones in pads

Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones 10) throws the ball during a game against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is facing a new wave of accusations about dirty play, and his response is probably not going to do much to quiet them.

Jones has been criticized this week for a questionable play against Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli Apple in last week’s loss. Jones was asked about the “dirty” narrative on Wednesday, and the best response he could come up with was that “everyone has an opinion.”

It is a bizarre response that certainly is not a “no.” Jones is not leaning into it, but a reply like that will not win over any critics. On the other hand, the quarterback may know he probably wouldn’t convert anyone no matter what he says.

The problem for Jones is that he has garnered something of a reputation around the league. It does not help that the NFL is apparently looking into potential discipline, either.

