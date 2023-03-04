NFL draft prospect makes admission about his interview with Patriots

The NFL Scouting Combine can be a trying time for many prospects. They spend a week under the microscope, both physically and mentally, which can take a toll. Teams also frequently ask odd questions or attempt to make a player uncomfortable to see how they handle it, which is precisely what happened to Cam Smith this week.

The South Carolina cornerback, who is considered one of the better players at his position, met with several teams including the New England Patriots. And it was during that meeting that things became a bit ‘awkward.”

“It was very, kind of intense. Kind of felt uncomfortable,” Smith said, via NFL.com. “But I had to answer a lot of hard questions dealing with some of the stuff I did in college. So I had to make sure I answered those tough questions.”

There have been many strange questions posed to prospects over the years but what rattled Smith was rather mundane. He was asked to elaborate on who he is as a person and a player, which apparently came as a bit of a shock.

“Some of the questions I was asked, just trying to open up about myself,” Smith said. “I really never have opened up about myself. Just trying to talk to everybody, just trying to open up and make sure everybody knows exactly who I am.”

For some, talking about themselves can be a challenge. With a potential job and draft status on the line, the pressure mounts and anxiety rises. In Smith’s case, that’s precisely what happened.

Still, Smith should be thankful that the NFL banned some of the truly bizarre and weird questions that had been asked to prospects in the past.

H/T: Barstool Sports