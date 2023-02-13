 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, February 12, 2023

NFL faces criticism over Super Bowl turf quality

February 12, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read

Eagles shoe changes

The NFL was criticized in many circles over issues with the field turf during Super Bowl LVII, which had players slipping throughout the game.

The NFL had touted the grass turf that was used for Sunday’s game at State Farm Stadium as the best available. The league spent two years preparing the field at the cost of roughly $800,000, according to reports.

However good the grass looked, it performed poorly. Players were slipping throughout the first half, and the painted field seemed to be causing major issues for players trying to plant and cut. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott also visibly slipped on a kickoff in the second half.

In one instance, Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco nearly slipped while going into a touchdown celebration following his third quarter score.

The issue was obvious to the players, as Jalen Hurts was one of a few Eagles who actually changed their shoes after the first quarter, seemingly in response to the field conditions.

While there was no one singular moment where the field caused issues, the whole thing made the Super Bowl look a bit amateurish. That’s not a good look for the league in the biggest game of the season.

Article Tags

Super Bowl 57Super Bowl LVII
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus