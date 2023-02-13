NFL faces criticism over Super Bowl turf quality

The NFL was criticized in many circles over issues with the field turf during Super Bowl LVII, which had players slipping throughout the game.

The NFL had touted the grass turf that was used for Sunday’s game at State Farm Stadium as the best available. The league spent two years preparing the field at the cost of roughly $800,000, according to reports.

The NFL has spent two years preparing the grass for tonight's field at the Super Bowl. The grass was grown at a local sod farm in Phoenix. It was installed two weeks ago, and the field has been rolled out each morning for daily sunshine. Total cost = $800,000 pic.twitter.com/Um8zZala2O — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 12, 2023

However good the grass looked, it performed poorly. Players were slipping throughout the first half, and the painted field seemed to be causing major issues for players trying to plant and cut. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott also visibly slipped on a kickoff in the second half.

Compilation of players slipping on a $800,000 field pic.twitter.com/AQ8LuiR7jI — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) February 13, 2023

The NFL should be ashamed for this joke of a field for the SUPER BOWL. pic.twitter.com/GgnyYc09M4 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) February 13, 2023

In one instance, Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco nearly slipped while going into a touchdown celebration following his third quarter score.

The issue was obvious to the players, as Jalen Hurts was one of a few Eagles who actually changed their shoes after the first quarter, seemingly in response to the field conditions.

While there was no one singular moment where the field caused issues, the whole thing made the Super Bowl look a bit amateurish. That’s not a good look for the league in the biggest game of the season.