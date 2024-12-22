NFL fans furious over Scott Hanson’s new RedZone catchphrase

Football fans were crushed when NFL RedZone began incorporating advertisements last week, and longtime host Scott Hanson’s new catchphrase has now added salt to the wound.

For years, one of the biggest draws of NFL RedZone had been that it featured several hours of whip-around coverage with no commercial interruptions. That changed last week when four ads aired during the seven-hour broadcast. An NFL spokesperson described the ads as a “test,” but it looks like they are here to stay.

Just before kickoff of the early games every weekend, Hanson used to always tell fans to sit back and enjoy “seven hours of commercial-free football.” But on Sunday, Hanson began RedZone’s coverage with a new catchphrase.

“Seven hours of RedZone football starts now,” Hanson said.

Hanson apologized earlier this season for an innocent comment he made about Tom Brady. Nobody really cared about that, but he and the entire NFL RedZone crew may need to seek forgiveness for this latest development.