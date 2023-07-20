NFL fans roast Colts over new alternate uniforms

The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday became the latest team to unveil alternate uniforms for the upcoming season, and the reaction probably is not what they had hoped it would be.

The Colts have proudly revealed their “Indiana Nights” uniforms, which they will wear for their Oct. 22 home game against the Cleveland Browns.

As crisp and cool as the Indiana Nights. pic.twitter.com/dsxWC4secT — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 20, 2023

Most people were surprised by the black helmets. As with any uniform reveal, there were mixed reviews. It seemed like there was more negative feedback than positive, however.

Colts have rolled out the most generic uniform in NFL history pic.twitter.com/K7xt6hxc52 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 20, 2023

Look like that 99 overall custom team in Madden from back in the day — Dragon Hayabusa (@Kid_Da_04) July 20, 2023

Why does this look like a create-a-uniform preset from Madden — Connor Allen (@ConnorAllenNFL) July 20, 2023

Well not every uniform reveal can be a home run https://t.co/ZklYvkjWNN — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 20, 2023

Gonna have to start a gofundme for Indiana sports to get a new head of design — Micah Gantman (@mfg) July 20, 2023

Glad to see things don’t change, @Nike is still butchering NFL Jerseys. The #Colts the latest victims. I’ll say this I like the blue on the jersey but outside of that it sucks. pic.twitter.com/r5bDjiwl9f — Anthony Nachreiner (@TheNachOnSports) July 20, 2023

What is really ironic is that the Colts are calling the alternates their “Indiana Nights” uniforms, but they don’t have a single primetime night game on their current schedule. Their Week 7 game against Cleveland is a 1 p.m. kickoff, and that is unlikely to change.

