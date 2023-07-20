 Skip to main content
NFL fans roast Colts over new alternate uniforms

July 20, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jim Irsay at Colts practice

Sep 8, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday became the latest team to unveil alternate uniforms for the upcoming season, and the reaction probably is not what they had hoped it would be.

The Colts have proudly revealed their “Indiana Nights” uniforms, which they will wear for their Oct. 22 home game against the Cleveland Browns.

Most people were surprised by the black helmets. As with any uniform reveal, there were mixed reviews. It seemed like there was more negative feedback than positive, however.

What is really ironic is that the Colts are calling the alternates their “Indiana Nights” uniforms, but they don’t have a single primetime night game on their current schedule. Their Week 7 game against Cleveland is a 1 p.m. kickoff, and that is unlikely to change.

If it makes them feel any better, the Colts were not the only NFL team to get roasted on social media over a new alternate uniform.

