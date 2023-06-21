 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 21, 2023

Twitter roasts Lions over new alternate helmet design

June 21, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Dan Campbell on the field

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the field before action against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Detroit Lions have unveiled a new alternate helmet for the upcoming season, and let’s just say the design drew some strong reactions.

The Lions on Monday released a short promo video showing a new matte blue helmet with a very, shall we say, simple depiction of a lion on it.

Most people seemed to like the shade of blue and matte finish. Some appreciated the old-school look of the design, but many others feel the logo looks a little too much like a toddler drew it.

The Lions are planning to wear the new helmets for two games — Week 8 on “Monday Night Football” against the Las Vegas Raiders and in their Week 18 season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. That leaves plenty of time for the design to grow on people.

Article Tags

Detroit Lionsuniforms
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus