Twitter roasts Lions over new alternate helmet design

The Detroit Lions have unveiled a new alternate helmet for the upcoming season, and let’s just say the design drew some strong reactions.

The Lions on Monday released a short promo video showing a new matte blue helmet with a very, shall we say, simple depiction of a lion on it.

start your engines pic.twitter.com/aHOUjl9VQ0 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 21, 2023

Most people seemed to like the shade of blue and matte finish. Some appreciated the old-school look of the design, but many others feel the logo looks a little too much like a toddler drew it.

Same person designed this pic.twitter.com/yBa3aQNNQA — BettingPros (@BettingPros) June 21, 2023

Designed on Microsoft Paint? — BettingPros (@BettingPros) June 21, 2023

That helmet looks like it should be paired with some Nike Monarchs. pic.twitter.com/Bo284cELPU — JJ (@Bengals_Freak) June 21, 2023

What will be the lions record next season pic.twitter.com/Ngx3KE2J68 — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) June 21, 2023

That lion looks sickened which’s perfect — Abdul (@AbdulNFL1) June 21, 2023

The Lions are planning to wear the new helmets for two games — Week 8 on “Monday Night Football” against the Las Vegas Raiders and in their Week 18 season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. That leaves plenty of time for the design to grow on people.