Fans all had the same complaint about the Seahawks-Bears game

The Chicago Bears hosted the Seattle Seahawks at a rainy Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., on Thursday night, and fans did not enjoy the viewing experience.

The Seahawks defeated the Bears 6-3 in a game that featured just 282 total yards of passing offense. All 9 points were scored on field goals in the first half. There were a total of 13 punts and not a single point scored in the second half.

Those who suffered through the ugly affair all had similar reactions:

That Seahawks-Bears game was ROUGH pic.twitter.com/GOmSEH8phh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2024

If you tuned in to watch the Seahawks vs Bears on Thursday Night Football, you may be entitled to financial compensation. — Nic (@Nic_Breezy) December 27, 2024

Bears fans who showed up for Thursday night football with the Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/8lpV1dQmHx — At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) December 27, 2024

Everyone who watched Bears Seahawks pic.twitter.com/Pi2pJ29dP8 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 27, 2024

The Seahawks-Bears game reminded many fans of when the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers 12-6 on “Thursday Night Football” two weeks ago. Though there were also zero touchdowns in that game, it at least featured one of the best catches of the year.

Week 16 featured the NFL’s first ever “Thursday Night Football” flex, and that paid off with the Los Angeles Chargers’ exciting 34-27 win over the Denver Broncos. Fans will probably be relieved to hear that there is no Thursday night game in Week 18.