NFL health agreement bans players from attending social functions

The agreement between the NFL and NFLPA includes bans on several behaviors aimed at preventing players from contracting COVID-19 this season.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the adjusted CBA approved by both the NFL and NFLPA includes bans on many social functions. Players will not be allowed to attend indoor bars or nightclubs, indoor house parties with greater than 15 people, indoor concerts, indoor worship services that allow greater than 25 percent capacity, and other professional sporting events.

The agreement also lays out punishments for breaking the rules. Players can be fined if they are found to have taken part in any of these activities. If they test positive after doing one of these things, they will not be paid for missed games, and could even have future contract guarantees voided.

Enforcement is ultimately up to teams, with no methods laid out for keeping an eye on players. Florio mentions an NBA-style anonymous tipline as a possible method, as well as hired security or contacts within the community who notify the team if players are observed engaging in prohibited behavior.