NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot

Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as one potential suitor.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media thinks there is something to those rumors. During a Wednesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rapoport said he considers Las Vegas to be a possible destination for Brady. Though, the NFL insider also said he would not be surprised if Brady retired.

“I would say they would be one of the possibilities,” Rapoport said. “He’s had some not great games, and then he’s had games like last week where you’re like, ‘Oh my God, this looks like Brady.’ When he started quarterback sneaking again I was like, ‘Brady must be feeling pretty good.’ … If he played I wouldn’t be surprised. If he retired I wouldn’t be surprised.”

You can hear the full discussion below, but beware that it contains some inappropriate language:

"I do think the Raiders would be one of the possibilities if Tom Brady plays next season" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/94umGo7ian — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 4, 2023

Las Vegas oddsmakers clearly believe that there is a real chance Brady will reunite with Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas. Remember, the Raiders nearly had a deal with Brady before he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

There have been some other intriguing possibilities floated for Brady’s next team, but the reality is he may not have one. He could also retire or re-sign with the Bucs. For now, he is focused on trying to win an eighth championship.