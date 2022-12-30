Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season

The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB.

The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he will not be the team’s quarterback of the future.

Instead, a familiar name is actually the betting favorite to be their QB next season.

SportsBetting.ag listed odds for who will be the Raiders’ quarterback in Week 1 for 2023. Tom Brady is the favorite, followed by Jimmy Garoppolo and then a bunch of draft prospects.

Here are the odds:

Tom Brady 3-1

Jimmy Garoppolo 4-1

Anthony Richardson 5-1

CJ Stroud 7-1

Will Levis 7-1

Jarrett Stidham 8-1

Lamar Jackson 9-1

Baker Mayfield 12-1

Bryce Young 12-1

Aaron Rodgers 22-1

Brady is favored to play for the Raiders next season for a few reasons.

One, he will be a free agent and able to choose his team. Two, the Raiders nearly had a deal with Brady in 2020 before he signed with the Bucs. Three, the Raiders have Josh McDaniels at head coach, who served as Brady’s longtime offensive coordinator in New England.

There are numerous rumors about Brady for 2023. The Raiders, 49ers or Saints as a package deal could all make sense. He could also retire too, of course. It’s all fun to think about, though Tom has more work to be done this season with Tampa Bay first.

As for the Raiders, bringing in Brady might be more desirable than trying to develop a lower-tier QB prospect from the draft in 2023.