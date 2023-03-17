Report: NFL investigation could pose new problems for Daniel Snyder

The NFL’s ongoing investigation into the Washington Commanders may turn up new problems for owner Daniel Snyder, according to a report.

The outside investigation by former SEC chief Mary Jo White has turned up more financial concerns than previously reported, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports. The report states that one focus of the investigation is whether Snyder used loans improperly, including one $450 million loan from the league itself that Snyder used to buy out three co-owners.

The report also states that Snyder is one of the only NFL owners to pay himself a salary. Snyder paid himself more than $10 million annually prior to the pandemic, and has apparently given himself a raise since then. This is not illegal under NFL rules, though the raise may add further speculation to the loan angle.

Snyder and the Commanders have faced a wide array of investigations in recent years. The team is also the subject of a federal investigation over potential financial improprieties. Snyder is thought to be moving toward selling the franchise, but has reportedly alienated fellow owners with some of his demands while going through that process.