Report: Daniel Snyder angeing fellow owners with Commanders sale demands

Daniel Snyder is infuriating his fellow NFL owners with a major demand he is making as part of the Washington Commanders sale, according to a report.

Snyder has demanded that both the NFL and his fellow owners grant him indemnity against any future legal action and costs if he sells the Commanders, according to Mark Maske, Nicki Jhabvala and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post. The demand has angered commissioner Roger Goodell as well as some owners, and there is a growing belief that it could prompt a vote on Snyder’s possible removal if he does not ultimately sell.

Snyder has gone so far as to threaten to sue if the league and other owners do not agree to his demands. The Commanders owner is also seeking to ensure that the findings of attorney Mary Jo White’s ongoing investigation into the franchise do not become public, though the NFL has previously said that the findings would be released. White is investigating allegations claiming that Snyder sexually harassed a former team employee at a dinner.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is involved in trying to broker a peace between Snyder and the league that would allow Snyder to sell and leave peacefully, according to the report.

A vote to remove Snyder would require the approval of at least 24 of the league’s 32 owners. One owner publicly said last October that such a vote warranted consideration.

It is clear that Snyder’s fellow owners are eager to see him go, and there are reports that there is growing consternation about the lack of progress on a sale. If Snyder is serious about his alleged demands, they may be forced into acting themselves.