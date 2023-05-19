NFL legends pay respect to late Jim Brown

Jim Brown died on Friday at the age of 87, and many of the NFL’s best running backs paid respect to him.

Brown, who was a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and regarded as the greatest running back ever, received tributes via Twitter from many players.

From Emmitt Smith to Barry Sanders and Tony Dorsett, numerous former running backs all paid their respect via social media.

My heart aches at this very moment after hearing of the passing of Jim Brown. He is and was a true legend in sports and in the community using his platform to help others. Thanks King 🖤🕊️ pic.twitter.com/BBrvJdXiTr — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) May 19, 2023

You can't underestimate the impact #JimBrown had on the @NFL. He will be greatly missed. Additionally, his generosity and friendship with my family is a gift that we will always treasure. Our thoughts & prayers are with the Brown Family & @Browns fans at this time. https://t.co/6KbzGhQwoL pic.twitter.com/mTObQPXsnO — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) May 19, 2023

There isn’t a man who played running back in the NFL who didn’t see Jim Brown as an iconic legend on and off the field. Rest easy, my brother. https://t.co/j7GQgHkT0f — Tony Dorsett (@Tony_Dorsett) May 19, 2023

Jim Brown, My friend and idol, I’ll miss you forever. We Will always be there for Monique and kids. ✌🏿Till we meet again at the running back table in heaven. I love you brother . — Thurman Thomas (@thurmanthomas) May 19, 2023

Today, we lost a true legend. May Jim Brown, my @ProFootballHOF brother, rest in peace and power. pic.twitter.com/E1TSztpjga — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) May 19, 2023

RIP to one of the greatest on the field and in our communities. True leader on and off the field. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yo3RgA5Y3t — DeMarco Murray (@DeMarcoMurray) May 19, 2023

Just learning of the LEGENDARY Mr. Jim Brown’s passing. It was an honor to meet and speak with him over the years. His comments regarding my career are the only forms of validation that ever really mattered to me. 32 is THE GREATEST to EVER TOTE THE 🏈 Rest in Heaven JB!

🙏🏾😢 — Fred Taylor (@FredTaylorMade) May 19, 2023

In addition to being a great football player, Brown is regarded as one of the best lacrosse players ever. He also excelled at basketball and track and field in college at Syracuse.

Brown was such a great athlete that even the best of the best don’t debate his excellent as a football player.