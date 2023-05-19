 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, May 19, 2023

NFL legends pay respect to late Jim Brown

May 19, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Jim Brown looking ahead

Jim Brown died on Friday at the age of 87, and many of the NFL’s best running backs paid respect to him.

Brown, who was a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and regarded as the greatest running back ever, received tributes via Twitter from many players.

From Emmitt Smith to Barry Sanders and Tony Dorsett, numerous former running backs all paid their respect via social media.

In addition to being a great football player, Brown is regarded as one of the best lacrosse players ever. He also excelled at basketball and track and field in college at Syracuse.

Brown was such a great athlete that even the best of the best don’t debate his excellent as a football player.

Article Tags

Jim Brown
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus