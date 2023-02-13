 Skip to main content
Sunday, February 12, 2023

Did NFL miss concussion check on Jalen Hurts?

February 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jalen Hurts reaching out his arm

Did the NFL miss a moment where Jalen Hurts should have been subjected to a concussion check? That’s what some people think.

Hurts’ Philadelphia Eagles had a 4th-and-5 at the Kansas City Chiefs’ 44-yard line in the second quarter of the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday. Hurts ran the ball on a quarterback draw, broke an ankle tackle, and then sprinted into the open field for a big gain. He got pushed out of bounds at the 16 after a gain of 28 yards.

What some noticed was how Hurts hit his head hard on the turf afterwards. Hurts then grabbed his helmet and asked for a hand getting up.

The NFL has spotters in the stadium who are supposed keep their eye out for things like that, but it doesn’t seem like Hurts was checked at any point.

The Eagles quarterback remained in the game and later scored on a 4-yard touchdown run, so he didn’t look like he lost a beat. Based on how he played thereafter, Hurts seemed to be fine.

