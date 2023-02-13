Did NFL miss concussion check on Jalen Hurts?

Did the NFL miss a moment where Jalen Hurts should have been subjected to a concussion check? That’s what some people think.

Hurts’ Philadelphia Eagles had a 4th-and-5 at the Kansas City Chiefs’ 44-yard line in the second quarter of the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday. Hurts ran the ball on a quarterback draw, broke an ankle tackle, and then sprinted into the open field for a big gain. He got pushed out of bounds at the 16 after a gain of 28 yards.

What some noticed was how Hurts hit his head hard on the turf afterwards. Hurts then grabbed his helmet and asked for a hand getting up.

Watch the end of this play. Helmet hits ground hard. He grabs for it. He motions for help to get up. https://t.co/y9dAVQs5jz — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 13, 2023

The NFL has spotters in the stadium who are supposed keep their eye out for things like that, but it doesn’t seem like Hurts was checked at any point.

The Eagles quarterback remained in the game and later scored on a 4-yard touchdown run, so he didn’t look like he lost a beat. Based on how he played thereafter, Hurts seemed to be fine.