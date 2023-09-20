 Skip to main content
NFL admits to key missed call in Jets-Cowboys game

September 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
New York Jets helmets

Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets helmets on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is owning up to a significant missed call in Sunday’s game between the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys.

The NFL told the Jets that the roughing the passer call against Jets defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers was a mistake, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post. The call effectively cost the Jets five points, as it nullified a fourth down stop and led to a Dallas touchdown and two-point conversion.

The Jets will probably be happy to hear this. Coach Robert Saleh was still annoyed about the call on Wednesday morning and even set up a conference call with the league to discuss it. Franklin-Myers appeared to be blocked into Dak Prescott and the hit did not even seem low enough to necessitate a call.

It is unlikely that the call would have fundamentally changed the course of the game, but the Jets at least have the admission. It does not really help them in any other way, though.

New York JetsRoughing the Passer
