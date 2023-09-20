NFL admits to key missed call in Jets-Cowboys game

The NFL is owning up to a significant missed call in Sunday’s game between the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys.

The NFL told the Jets that the roughing the passer call against Jets defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers was a mistake, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post. The call effectively cost the Jets five points, as it nullified a fourth down stop and led to a Dallas touchdown and two-point conversion.

The NFL told the Jets that the roughing the passer penalty on John Franklin-Myers on Sunday should not have been called, according to a source. It was a legal hit. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) September 20, 2023

The Jets will probably be happy to hear this. Coach Robert Saleh was still annoyed about the call on Wednesday morning and even set up a conference call with the league to discuss it. Franklin-Myers appeared to be blocked into Dak Prescott and the hit did not even seem low enough to necessitate a call.

It is unlikely that the call would have fundamentally changed the course of the game, but the Jets at least have the admission. It does not really help them in any other way, though.