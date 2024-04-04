NFL Network moving on from notable on-air personalities

NFL Network is making some major changes ahead of the 2024 season.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported on Thursday that Andrew Siciliano, Melissa Stark, James Palmer and Will Selva have all been informed they are out at NFL Network.

Siciliano has been a prominent host for NFL Network programs for years. He is also well-known for being the host of “Red Zone” on DirecTV from 2005 until last season, when YouTube secured the rights to the “Sunday Ticket” package.

Stark, who is the sideline reporter for “Sunday Night Football” on NBC, worked with NFL Network on special event coverage. Palmer has been a reporter with NFL Network for nearly 10 years.

Selva has served as the co-host of “Good Morning Football,” which NFL Network is moving from New York to its Los Angeles studios. The program is on hiatus until it returns in August. As Marchand notes, longtime contributors Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt and Jason McCourty have yet to say whether they are moving to L.A. with the show. Jamie Erdahl recently confirmed that she will remain a part of “Good Morning Football.”

The NFL has reportedly had negotiations about selling NFL Network to ESPN, so more changes could be coming if that happens.