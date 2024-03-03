 Skip to main content
NFL players react to Xavier Worthy’s record-breaking 40-time

March 2, 2024
by Larry Brown
Tyreek Hill looks ahead

May 24, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Tyreek Hill (10) stretches during OTA practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy broke the NFL Combine record with a blazing 4.21 40-yard dash time he ran on Saturday. His record-breaking sprint captivated several notable players around the NFL, who shared their reactions online.

First off, let’s take a look at the run — just be sure not to blink, otherwise you’ll miss it.

Tyreek Hill, who is one of the fastest players in the NFL, wrote on X that Worthy’s time was “crazy.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the same thing, but only after initially getting the time wrong and having to correct himself.

Former NFL star/speedster DeSean Jackson added in his reaction.

Worthy got two tries at the 40. His first run was 4.25, but he knew he could top that. Then he cranked out 4.21 on the second attempt. He was initially clocked at 4.22, which would have tied him with John Ross for the fasted 40 ever at the combine, but Worthy’s time was correctly adjusted down to 4.21.

That is blazing fast — and everyone around the NFL knows it.

