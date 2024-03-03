NFL players react to Xavier Worthy’s record-breaking 40-time

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy broke the NFL Combine record with a blazing 4.21 40-yard dash time he ran on Saturday. His record-breaking sprint captivated several notable players around the NFL, who shared their reactions online.

First off, let’s take a look at the run — just be sure not to blink, otherwise you’ll miss it.

OFFICIAL: 4.21 XAVIER WORTHY HOLDS THE NEW 40-YARD DASH RECORD pic.twitter.com/IrXf3WyemB — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024

Tyreek Hill, who is one of the fastest players in the NFL, wrote on X that Worthy’s time was “crazy.”

4.2 is crazy sheesh — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 2, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the same thing, but only after initially getting the time wrong and having to correct himself.

😂😂😂 my bad 4.22…. https://t.co/LAEvPiHNty — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 2, 2024

Former NFL star/speedster DeSean Jackson added in his reaction.

Young fella @XavierWorthy got ROLLERS 🏃🏾‍♂️🔥🔥 😳 4:22 sheeeeeeeeesh — Desean Jackson (@DeSeanJackson10) March 2, 2024

Wow flying 🔥 — Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) March 2, 2024

Worthy got two tries at the 40. His first run was 4.25, but he knew he could top that. Then he cranked out 4.21 on the second attempt. He was initially clocked at 4.22, which would have tied him with John Ross for the fasted 40 ever at the combine, but Worthy’s time was correctly adjusted down to 4.21.

The simulcam you've been waiting for. Xavier Worthy tops John Ross' 40-yard dash record with a 4.21 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ump5lW7aB6 — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024

That is blazing fast — and everyone around the NFL knows it.